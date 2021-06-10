Indianapolis International Airport adds new nonstop flight to Austin, Texas

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport announced a new nonstop flight to Austin, Texas begins in September.

American Airlines is now offering daily direct flights from Indianapolis to Austin starting September 8. The nonstop flights from Indy to Texas will ramp up to twice daily beginning on October 2.

The flights can start being booked with American Airlines on June 14.

“This is a triple win for Hoosier travelers,” Mario Rodriguez, the executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, stated. “We’re getting another new nonstop, and to the great city of Austin, Texas where food and music culture thrive, and American will leverage Indy headquartered Republic Airways’ operations and E-175 aircraft.”

So far this year, the Indy Airport has announced 16 new nonstop flights from Indianapolis. The latest direct flight announcement from Indianapolis include Miami, Panama City, Myrtle Beach and Charleston.

