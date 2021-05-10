Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Southwest adds two new nonstop flights from Indianapolis International Airport to Miami and Panama City

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright Getty Images
Rob Carr
<p>Image was created with a smartphone.) Southwest Airlines planes sit at their gates at Baltimore-Washington International Airport as flights are delayed due to technical issues at a Federal Aviation Administration center August 15, 2015 in Baltimore, Maryland. The FAA is investigating an automation problem with flight tracking at a center in Virginia that has caused delays in flight arrivals and departures in the Washington and New York City regions. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)</p>
Southwest Airlines announces 72-hour sale
Posted at 10:07 AM, May 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-10 10:12:29-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines announced Monday two new nonstop flights from the Indianapolis International Airport to Florida.

Starting Sunday, June 6, Southwest will offer nonstop flights to Panama City from Indianapolis five times a week.

Southwest will also offer nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Miami starting June 12, every Saturday.

This is the third nonstop flight announcement the Indy Airport has made this year, allowing for a total of six new direct flights.

“Good news keeps landing here in Indy, almost weekly in fact!” Mario Rodriguez, the executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, stated. “This news means more destinations, more choices, and a (previously) unserved market now accessible out of Indy and a first for Southwest to Miami.”

Southwest's flights to Florida come almost two months after it announced its nonstop flight from Indy to Myrtle Beach. United Airlines also announced three new nonstop flights from the Circle City in March.

MORE | Indy Airport adds three new nonstop flights | Tinker Coffee opens cafe at Indianapolis International Airport |

Southwest now offers nonstop flights from Indy to nearly 17 destinations, including, Atlanta, Austin (Texas), Baltimore, Cancun, Dallas-Love Field, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Ft. Myers, Sarasota/Bradenton and Tampa.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream WRTV anytime!