Southwest adds two new nonstop flights from Indianapolis International Airport to Miami and Panama City

INDIANAPOLIS — Southwest Airlines announced Monday two new nonstop flights from the Indianapolis International Airport to Florida.

Starting Sunday, June 6, Southwest will offer nonstop flights to Panama City from Indianapolis five times a week.

Southwest will also offer nonstop flights from Indianapolis to Miami starting June 12, every Saturday.

This is the third nonstop flight announcement the Indy Airport has made this year, allowing for a total of six new direct flights.

“Good news keeps landing here in Indy, almost weekly in fact!” Mario Rodriguez, the executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, stated. “This news means more destinations, more choices, and a (previously) unserved market now accessible out of Indy and a first for Southwest to Miami.”

Southwest's flights to Florida come almost two months after it announced its nonstop flight from Indy to Myrtle Beach. United Airlines also announced three new nonstop flights from the Circle City in March.

Southwest now offers nonstop flights from Indy to nearly 17 destinations, including, Atlanta, Austin (Texas), Baltimore, Cancun, Dallas-Love Field, Denver, Ft. Lauderdale, Houston-Hobby, Las Vegas, Orlando, Phoenix, Ft. Myers, Sarasota/Bradenton and Tampa.

