Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local News

Actions

Indianapolis International Airport recognized as best airport in North America for 11th year in a row

Indianapolis International Airport travel
WRTV Photo/Paul Chiodo
Passengers roll their luggage through the Indianapolis International Airport on July 1, 2022.
Indianapolis International Airport travel
Posted at 7:42 AM, Mar 06, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-06 07:43:26-05

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport celebrates as they claim the title for Best Airport in North America for the 11th year in a row.

The award is determined by Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) as part of its Airport Service Quality Awards. The awards recognize the best airports for customer experience worldwide.

The Best Airport awards are based on survey input from passengers on the day of their travel. Each airport is rated based on aspects such as ease of finding your way around, check-in processes, shopping and dining offerings and the cleanliness of overall facilities.

The Indianapolis International Airport is attributing the award to its staff.

“The Indy airport is more than just a place where aircrafts take off and land. It’s very much like a city within a city,” Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director, Mario Rodriguez, said. “It takes a breadth of dedicated employees from across a broad spectrum of professional backgrounds, even beyond that of aviation, to deliver a world-class customer experience.”

The airport is currently recruiting workers for positions in terminal services, maintenance, professional staffing and operations and public safety. They also offer a summer internship program.

According to the airport, employees receive benefits like paid childcare reimbursement up to $10,000 per year, paid tuition assistance up to $5,250 annually and healthcare benefits.

Anyone interested in joining the award-winning team, visit IND.com/Careers.

TOP STORIES: Two new Bargersville businesses generate online buz | Center Grove says Carmel wants to cancel all sports contracts | Complaints mount against Indy concrete company | IMPD releases bodycam of man shot by officers in grandma's driveway | Family says teen killed in Irvington shooting had giving heart, plans for college

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE