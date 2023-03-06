Indianapolis International Airport recognized as best airport in North America for 11th year in a row

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis International Airport celebrates as they claim the title for Best Airport in North America for the 11th year in a row.

The award is determined by Airports Council International-North America (ACI-NA) as part of its Airport Service Quality Awards. The awards recognize the best airports for customer experience worldwide.

The Best Airport awards are based on survey input from passengers on the day of their travel. Each airport is rated based on aspects such as ease of finding your way around, check-in processes, shopping and dining offerings and the cleanliness of overall facilities.

The Indianapolis International Airport is attributing the award to its staff.

“The Indy airport is more than just a place where aircrafts take off and land. It’s very much like a city within a city,” Indianapolis Airport Authority Executive Director, Mario Rodriguez, said. “It takes a breadth of dedicated employees from across a broad spectrum of professional backgrounds, even beyond that of aviation, to deliver a world-class customer experience.”

The airport is currently recruiting workers for positions in terminal services, maintenance, professional staffing and operations and public safety. They also offer a summer internship program.

According to the airport, employees receive benefits like paid childcare reimbursement up to $10,000 per year, paid tuition assistance up to $5,250 annually and healthcare benefits.

Anyone interested in joining the award-winning team, visit IND.com/Careers.