Indianapolis liquor store pulls Russian vodka, opts for Ukrainian-made liquor instead

WRTV
Total Wine & More on East 86th street pulled its supply of Russian vodka off the shelves last week.
Posted at 4:40 PM, Mar 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-11 16:40:36-05

INDIANAPOLIS — One local liquor store is already ahead of the president's ban against Russian imports in protest of the invasion of Ukraine.

Total Wine & More on East 86th street pulled its supply of Russian vodka off the shelves last week.

When you walk down the aisle, you'll see signs letting customers know it's no longer selling the Russian-made product.

"It's just the right thing to do," said store manager Blane Wilcox, adding that the company stands with Ukraine.

It ditched Russian vodka and is stocking Ukrainian vodka in all of its stores across 27 states.

"It's on its way we have Ukrainian flags to put on the product we have different prices different marketing. As you go down the vodka aisle, customers will be able to notice very quickly that we have Ukrainian products in the store," said Wilcox.

Wilcox said pulling the Russian liquor off the shelves won't be a major loss in revenue.

"We are very happy that we can support Ukraine," said Wilcox.

Other liquor stores we checked with today said they either had a limited supply of Russian vodka left or didn't carry it.

