Indianapolis Public Library's Seed Service offers free vegetable and flower seeds for at-home gardens

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library’s Seed Service has returned for the 2023 spring and summer season.

The Seed Library Service allows Hoosiers to take home free vegetable, flower and herb seeds to plant in at-home gardens. The library limits 25 seed packets per household.

The Seed Library will offer over 30 different seeds including:



Marigold

Milkweed

Sunflower

Basil

Cilantro

Oregano

Turnip

Carrots

Cucumbers

Green beans

Peppers

Pumpkins

Zucchini squash

Tomatoes

And more

Seeds will be offered at 19 public library branches.

In addition to the Seed Library, some branches will also offer gardening classes. The classes will cover gardening basics, how to plant seeds indoors and when it’s safe to plant the seeds.

For more information on which branches are participating and what seeds will be available, click here.