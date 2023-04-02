Watch Now
Indianapolis Public Library's Seed Service offers free vegetable and flower seeds for at-home gardens

Chloe Nordquist
Robert Wiggins plants lettuce in his community garden in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Posted at 6:00 PM, Apr 02, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Public Library’s Seed Service has returned for the 2023 spring and summer season.

The Seed Library Service allows Hoosiers to take home free vegetable, flower and herb seeds to plant in at-home gardens. The library limits 25 seed packets per household.

The Seed Library will offer over 30 different seeds including:

  • Marigold
  • Milkweed
  • Sunflower
  • Basil
  • Cilantro
  • Oregano
  • Turnip
  • Carrots
  • Cucumbers
  • Green beans
  • Peppers
  • Pumpkins
  • Zucchini squash
  • Tomatoes
  • And more

Seeds will be offered at 19 public library branches.
In addition to the Seed Library, some branches will also offer gardening classes. The classes will cover gardening basics, how to plant seeds indoors and when it’s safe to plant the seeds.

For more information on which branches are participating and what seeds will be available, click here.

