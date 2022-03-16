Indianapolis Public Schools offering chance for kids to be vaccinated for COVID-19, other diseases

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Public Schools is offering a chance for children to get immunized against COVID-19 and other diseases in an attempt to make up for medical appointments missed as a result of the pandemic.

The immunization clinic, titled "Back on Track", will offer all routine childhood vaccinations including measles, mumps, rubella, polio, HPV, and the flu, as well as COVID-19 vaccines and boosters for children 5 years and older, according to a news release from IPS.

The event will be co-hosted by MDwise the Indiana Immunization Coalition.

"It’s important that as many Hoosier kids as possible get vaccinated against preventable diseases like measles, polio, and HPV," said Jessica Cromer, president and CEO of MDwise. "We’re hosting ‘Back on Track’ to help ensure Indiana communities and families are healthy."

The event is open to the public and will be held from 2:45-6 p.m. Wednesday at Crispus Attucks High School, 1140 Doctor M.L.K. Jr St.

Those who attend will have the chance to win free school supplies and a $50 gift card from a raffle held every 30 minutes.

To register, follow this link, enter the enrollment code IN65942, then select "Crispus Attucks 3/16".