Indianapolis, South Bend public transportation projects awarded millions in federal funding

INDIANA — Indianapolis and South Bend are slated to receive millions in federal money that will help improve public transportation in both cities.

It's part of $409.3 million in grants to 70 projects in 39 states announced by President Joe Biden the U.S. Department of Transportation on Monday.

IndyGo will receive $2,346,658 to build new passenger shelters and bus boarding areas for bus rapid transit and local bus services, while Transpo in South Bend will get $4,327,304 to purchase buses that use compressed natural gas, which will replace diesel fuel buses, according to the Federal Transit Administration.

"These grants will help people in communities large and small get to work, get to school, and access the services they need," said U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg in a statement. "Everyone deserves access to safe, reliable, clean public transportation — and thanks to the President’s historic Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, we are bringing modern buses to communities across America."

We asked @SecretaryPete to break down today’s @USDOT bus funding. Here’s what he had to say. pic.twitter.com/i2IpU5xb0z — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 14, 2022

The grants are aimed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and promote cleaner air.

The FTA had received more than $2.5 billion in funding, which the DOT said is more than five times the amount available under the previous law. The new infrastructure law authorizes an additional $5.1 billion in grant money over the next five years.

"Transit agencies are replacing aging buses and facilities with newer, cleaner infrastructure that is more efficient to operate and maintain," said FTA Administrator Nuria Fernandez. "Modern buses, especially those powered with electric batteries or fuel cells, improve air quality and help us address the climate crisis."

Public transit projects in neighboring states also received funding. A full list of projects that will receive funding is available on the DOT's website.