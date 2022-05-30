Indianapolis' 'The Broom Guy’ Jim Richter has died

INDIANAPOLIS — Jim Richter, Indianapolis' famed blind broom salesman, has died at the age of 84. Richter’s death was announced on his Facebook page by his son, Andy Richter.

Jim was a fixture at local post offices for decades. He learned his broom-building craft while attending the Indiana School for the Blind and Visually Impaired.

Jim gained attention in 2016 when the U.S. Postal Service informed him that he would no longer be able to sell his brooms outside its post offices.

After his story got out, Jim received support not only from his loyal customers, but from House Speaker Brian Bosma and Gov. Mike Pence as well.

The U.S. The Postal Service eventually reversed course and allowed Jim to sell his brooms on post office property again – with a few new restrictions.

Jim took the news in stride.

"In spite of all the controversies that we have in life, if you just ride them out to the end, it's like riding a storm, and there's a rainbow at the end of that storm," Jim said.

According to Leppert Mortuaries, visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. on Thursday, June 2nd at Leppert Mortuary – Nora Chapel.

Funeral services are at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, June 3rd at the mortuary.