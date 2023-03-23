Indianapolis Walmart gets food license suspended after inspectors find significant rodent activity

INDIANAPOLIS — A local Walmart has had its food license suspended after health inspectors found significant rodent activity throughout the store.

Marion County Public Health Department (MCPHD) did a health inspection at the Walmart located at 10735 Pendleton Pike on March 22.

The inspection came after a consumer complaint made to the department.

Inspectors found evidence of significant rodent activity in the grocery, pet food and receiving area sections. According to the health department, they found rodent droppings and torn packaging.

A violation was issued for the Walmart and MCPHD suspended the grocery store’s food license.

According to MCPHD, the food license will not be reinstated until the rodents and evidence of the rodents are eliminated. The store must also correct the violations.

A citation for $500 was also issued to the store.

A recheck inspection is scheduled for Friday, March 24. The Walmart must pass this inspection to have its food license reinstated.