INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo has welcomed a baby cownose ray to their family.

According to the Zoo, the baby boo was born Wednesday morning.

A fun fact shared by the Zoo is that rays are born with their wings folded over like a taco, but they quickly unfurl their fins and learn to glide.

The new baby does not have a name yet. He can be seen in the touch pool of the oceans building at the Zoo daily.