2022 Concerts on the Canal Lineup announced

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer is almost here, and the Indiana Historical Society is bringing back its Concerts on the Canal series.

All Concerts on the Canal performances are from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Eugene and Marilyn Glick Indiana History Center, located at 450 W. Ohio St. in downtown Indianapolis. The 2022 lineup is as follows:

June 2: Touch of Grass – Bluegrass

June 9: Doug Henthorn and the LLC – Classic Rock/Blues

June 16: 45 RPM – British Invasion Rock n’ Roll

June 23: First Time Caller – Covers

June 30: Cohen Rutkowski Mix – Jazz

July 7: Everett Greene and Trio – Jazz

July 14: Sizzlin’ Gregg Bacon – Smooth Jazz

Food and cash bar service will be available from the Stardust Terrace Café by Jonathan Byrd’s beginning at 5 p.m. Guests may also bring their own food and nonalcoholic beverages to the concerts.

The Indiana Historical Society (IHS) is also hosting Free Admission Thursdays from June 2 through July 14. Free admission will also be offered on July 2, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., in observance of Independence Day.

Volunteers are needed for Concerts on the Canal from 4:30 to 8:30 p.m. to assist with concert setup and tear down and to answer basic visitor questions. Anyone interested should call (317) 233-3902 or contact Toni Shipp at volunteers@indianahistory.org.