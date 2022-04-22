Watch
42-year-old female orangutan Knobi dies at Indianapolis Zoo

Photo Provided/Indianapolis Zoo
Posted at 1:06 PM, Apr 22, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Knobi, a 42-year-old female orangutan at the Indianapolis Zoo died Friday.

In a Facebook post, the zoo said Knobi started to decline this week and the animal care team made her comfortable.

"Knobi was a remarkable and wonderful individual, having been a surrogate mom to both Rocky and Max," the post read. "As a young adolescent, Max has become more independent and already spends time on his own. He has a very strong relationship with adult male orangutan Azy."

