42-year-old female orangutan Knobi dies at Indianapolis Zoo

INDIANAPOLIS — Knobi, a 42-year-old female orangutan at the Indianapolis Zoo died Friday.
In a Facebook post, the zoo said Knobi started to decline this week and the animal care team made her comfortable.
"Knobi was a remarkable and wonderful individual, having been a surrogate mom to both Rocky and Max," the post read. "As a young adolescent, Max has become more independent and already spends time on his own. He has a very strong relationship with adult male orangutan Azy."
