43 pets find homes at Indianapolis Animal Care Services adoption event

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 40 pets found new homes during an adoption event Saturday at Indianapolis Animal Care Services.
According to IACS, 43 animals were adopted during the organization’s “Season of Love” event.
“We appreciate all of the support we have received in the past few days,” said IACS deputy director Kate Trennepohl in a news release. “While the number of adoptions we saw today is exciting, the shelter continues to need the community’s assistance.”
IACS is still only accepting animals in emergency circumstances.
People who believe they might qualify for an emergency surrender can email IACSIntake@indy.gov.
