Air Canada flights return to Indianapolis International Airport

Armando Franca/AP
A Air Canada Airbus A330-300 approaches for landing in Lisbon early in the morning, Saturday, May 7, 2022.
Posted at 2:31 PM, May 15, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Beginning Sunday, travelers at the Indianapolis International Airport (IND) will once again have a daily flight option to Canada through Air Canada.

The airline is restarting its daily nonstop flight to Toronto (YYZ) that was stopped in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“Indiana is an extremely popular destination, appealing to Canadians and global customers alike,” said Lisa Pierce, vice president of Canada and U.S. sales at Air Canada. “In addition to enabling Canadians and global visitors to visit Indiana, our flights also make it especially convenient for Indiana-area residents to visit and enjoy everything Canada has to offer."

Indianapolis Airport Authority executive director Mario Rodriguez says more than 20,000 passengers have flown internationally through IND as of the end of March, a 205% increase over the same time period last year.

Air Canada is launching a second daily flight to Toronto on June 1.

For more information on Air Canada flights, click here.

