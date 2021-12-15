Balloon release honors 11-year-old Kyson Beatty

INDIANAPOLIS — Kailyn Beatty, the sister of 11-year-old Kyson Beatty, fought back tears Tuesday night as the community joined her family for a balloon release.

Kyson was killed Saturday when an unidentified driver struck him and did not stop.

"I like to put up funny videos and what he was all about and him making people laugh and making their day better," said Kailyn.

Dozens of people gathered at the corner of Tibbs Avenue and Wicker Road where Kyson was struck to honor a life taken way too soon.

"It's amazing how many people have cared and reached out, people we don't even know. It's just so appreciated," said Sonia Tarter, Kyson’s grandmother.

With heavy hearts and tears filled with love, balloons were released as friends and family remembered Kyson.

"He wouldn't want to see everybody sad. He would want them to just be strong for him," said Kailyn.

Kyson was described as a class act who touched many in a big way.

Provided by family Kyson Beatty was killed by a hit-and-run driver on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

"He was very motivating, even when he didn't have to be, and he always showed up for people," said Phoenix Keene, Kyson’s friend.

"The greatest thing he's ever done for me was talk back to someone because they kept pushing me because I was getting bullied at that time," said Carter Upshaw, Kyson’s friend.

Friends say Kyson was protective and always had their back, so it's only right that they show up for him.

"His dream was to either be in the NBA or the NFL, and he said he was going to take care of his mom, mee-maw, and paw-paw," said Tarter. "I can't even explain how just amazed I have been at the community, but it's also a testament to my grandson because he was a big part of the community."

Kyson's memory will be honored again on Wednesday, Dec. 15 during a prayer vigil at 7 p.m. at the Decatur Central High School football field.

Police have not made any arrests in this hit-and-run case but investigators have located a vehicle which they say was in the area at the time of the crash.

Photos provided Kyson Beatty died after a hit-and-run driver struck him on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

IMPD officials say they're providing as much information as possible, but it's an active investigation, and some details can't be shared with the public yet.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 317-262-TIPS.

