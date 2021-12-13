At least 5 kids have been killed by drivers since May in Central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — The hit-and-run death of 11-year-old Kyson Beatty on Saturday marked the latest deadly crash involving a child pedestrian this year in Central Indiana.

At least five children and teenagers have been struck and killed by drivers in the area since May, according to police reports.

Even more have been injured, including a 14-year-old boy who was struck Dec. 2 by a hit-and-run driver while walking to his school bus in Greenwood.

Kyson was riding a small motorcycle when a motorist struck and killed him around 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the area of South Tibbs Avenue and Wicker Road. Police said the driver fled east on Wicker following the crash.

Provided by family Kyson Beatty died after a hit-and-run driver struck him on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said a vehicle involved in the crash was found, but investigators are still looking for the driver.

“(I felt) shock. I screamed on the phone,” said Kyson’s father, Carl Beatty. He said, “(He was) 11, and I have to see an 11-year-old in a casket. That’s probably the craziest thing.”

Here is a look at other recent deadly crashes involving children.

Sept. 14, 2021: East Washington Street and South Ritter Avenue, Indianapolis

Hannah Crutchfield, 7, died and her mother and a crossing guard were seriously injured as they crossed East Washington Street across from George W. Julian School 57.

"She was a happy little girl," said Shamura Caruthers-Spaulding who knew Hannah at The Basement Dance Complex. "When Hannah would come in, it was like a calm spirit coming into the studio. She never complained about stretching, she never voiced any negativity, she was just a happy little girl, always brightened up every room she was in."

Provided photo

The crash is believed to have been the result of road rage between Torrell King and a juvenile, according to court documents.

King is charged with reckless homicide and three counts of criminal recklessness, all felonies.

A 17-year-old girl is also charged with felony counts of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing death, operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing serious bodily injury and five counts of criminal recklessness.

She is also charged with misdemeanors of operating a vehicle while intoxicated causing endangerment and operating a vehicle having never received a license.

Aug. 30, 2021: 1900 block of Gladstone Avenue, Bartholomew County

Lily Streeval, a 16-year-old Columbus East High School student, died after she was struck by a motorist who disregarded a school bus stop arm.

"Lily would want us to talk about this," said Lily’s mother, Teri Burbrink. "She would want people to know how badly she was hurt. And she would want something to change so this doesn't happen to somebody else's kid."

Provided by family Lily Streeval died after she was struck by a driver on Aug. 30, 2021.

The driver of the car fled the scene and was followed by a witness who saw the crash.

The suspect, Shiam Sunder Shankara Subramani, 25, of Columbus, was found and taken into custody after his vehicle became stuck in a yard on County Road 250 East.

Aug. 27, 2021: 2500 block of Mitthoeffer Road, Indianapolis

Saleina Marcelus, 12, was walking to her bus stop when a hit-and-run driver stuck and killed her on the northeast side.

Police said Saleina, a student at Andrew J. Brown Academy, was left lying in the middle of Mitthoeffer Road after a motorist in a red vehicle hit her and drove away.

"No child deserves to be struck. No child deserves to be left in the middle of the road with no medical aid rendered to her,” IMPD Officer Samone Burris said.

Detectives believe the suspect was driving a 2016-2018 red four-door Honda Civic. No arrests have been made in the case, according to IMPD.

Residents who live nearby told WRTV’s Amber Grigley that speeding is an issue in their neighborhood.

“Oh my God, it's just devastating. And I just hate that for the family, and I just feel so bad for them,” a mother said. “If they can get it to slow down. I don't know, install a stoplight, a stop sign, or something so it's not a full range for everyone to speed.”

May 29, 2021: 7800 block of Madison Avenue, Indianapolis

Trinton Walter, 18, was riding an orange motorized scooter when a hit-and-run driver struck and killed him in the early hours of May 29.

“He was a good, kind-hearted young man,” Trinton’s oldest brother, Chuck Walter, said at a vigil at School 46.

“He just turned 18. He would do anything for anybody. We appreciate everybody who comes out here. He had so many people who cared and loved him, and that he loved and cared for.”

Following the crash, IMPD detectives looked for a person driving a 2007-2010 Chrysler Sebring with front-end damage.

The driver has not been found, IMPD said.