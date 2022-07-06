Binford on-ramp closes, two more long-term I-465 ramp closures to come

INDIANAPOLIS — On Tuesday the on-ramp to westbound Interstate 465 from Binford Boulevard closed.

The closure, which is set to last for about three years, is part of the Clear Path 465 Project.

Later this summer, two other long-term on-ramp closures will begin as part of this project.

The Allisonville Road on-ramp to eastbound I-465 and the on-ramp from 56th Street/Shadeland Avenue onto northbound I-465 will both close soon.

Once the additional ramps close, INDOT explained it will stay that way until early 2024.

The Clear Path 465 Project, as INDOT spokesperson Megan DeLucenay explains, is to increase capacity and make travel easier for the nearly 100,000 cars that enter the I-465 and I-69 interchange every day.

“The current configuration just never took into account that much traffic every day,” DeLucenay said.

DeLucenay said INDOT understands the frustration over the amount of construction in the state and appreciates Hoosiers patience during the bulk of closures.

"We do have a lot of construction going on and it seems like everything is happening at once,” DeLucenay said. “We're in the middle of construction season, right? So, we know this is a very inconvenient time to be a driver in Indiana, but we do appreciate your patience and we just urge you to consider worker safety in work zones."

INDOT said single-lane closures will happen this weekend from White River to Allisonville Road on I-465 Eastbound as repaving projects continue.