Carvana building demolished to clear way for construction of new I-465 interchange

INDIANAPOLIS — What used to be a seven-story glass vending machine for cars is now a demolition site.

If you've driven north of Indianapolis, you've probably driven past the Carvana tower. It was built just a little more than three years ago, but it's being torn down to make for a new Interstate 465 interchange on the city's northeast side.

Passerbys like Philip Montarsi said they were shocked to see the building torn to pieces.

"We were flabbergasted. It was like, 'Oh my gosh it's coming down,' so we had to stop," he said.

Leon Montarsi expressed similar sentiments.

"It's like, 'Oh my gosh you're tearing it down.' I'm surprised you didn't reuse it."

It's all part of the state's estimated $435 million Clear Path 465 project, which will completely redo the Interstate 69 and I-465 interchange. State officials say the interchange is currently at capacity.

"The biggest thing is safety. Obviously, we want to make sure this interchange change can fit all the people that need to go through there every single day," said Mallory Duncan, a spokesperson for INDOT.

Some of the improvements include adding lanes, re-configuring interchanges, and separating interstate and local traffic. The city bought the right of way where the Carvana once stood, which allowed the city to take the private property for public use.

This will come with some headaches for drivers though, Duncan said.

"Basically everyone just needs to plan ahead, you know it's coming. We've been very clear it's coming. But if you travel that way plan your route. Look at those different restrictions they are going to change as we move through this project," she said.

WRTV has reached out to Carvana to see if they plan to relocate but received no comment.

To see models of what the project will look like, updates on where construction stands, and tips for your travel, visit the Clear Path project's FAQ webpage.