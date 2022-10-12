Citizens Energy Group projects nearly $20/month price increase for customers this winter

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group says its customers could see an $18 per month increase in their bills from November through March.

"Assuming temperatures are normal, Citizens estimates that the total average natural gas bill for the November through March heating season will be about $555, compared to $465 last winter," Citizens said in a news release.

The company says natural gas prices have more than doubled since last fall, and there is also rising demand. Citizens says the cost of natural gas is passed onto customers with no markup.

If customers are falling behind on their bill, they are urged to call Citizens at (317) 924-3311. In addition to grants from Warm Heart Warm Home, customers may be eligible to establish flexible payment arrangements to assist them in catching up on past due bills. Citizens also offers a budget plan to help manage utility costs and spread out payments.

Eligible Indiana residents can get help through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).