Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

Citizens Energy Group projects nearly $20/month price increase for customers this winter

citizens energy.jfif
WRTV
citizens energy.jfif
Posted at 1:32 PM, Oct 12, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-12 13:32:51-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Citizens Energy Group says its customers could see an $18 per month increase in their bills from November through March.

"Assuming temperatures are normal, Citizens estimates that the total average natural gas bill for the November through March heating season will be about $555, compared to $465 last winter," Citizens said in a news release.

The company says natural gas prices have more than doubled since last fall, and there is also rising demand. Citizens says the cost of natural gas is passed onto customers with no markup.

If customers are falling behind on their bill, they are urged to call Citizens at (317) 924-3311. In addition to grants from Warm Heart Warm Home, customers may be eligible to establish flexible payment arrangements to assist them in catching up on past due bills. Citizens also offers a budget plan to help manage utility costs and spread out payments.

Eligible Indiana residents can get help through the Low Income Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP).

TOP STORIES: People living in storage units? Marion County Public Health Department is investigating | City issues vacate notice, effectively closing Red Carpet Inn and Fanta Suites | From blows to bullets: Video shows fight that wounded 2 judges in 2019 White Castle shooting | Woman, 4-year-old girl found shot in Avon home | Woman found shot, killed overnight on Indianapolis sidewalk

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE