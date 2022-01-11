College Football fans brave the cold weather to enjoy the festivities on Monument Circle

INDIANAPOLIS — On a cold winter Monday, college football fans from all over packed Monument Circle to experience the College Football Playoff festivities.

“When we left Mississippi yesterday it was 71 degrees and when we got here it was 10 degrees,” Caroline Dunagin said.

Dunagian is here in Indianapolis supporting her Alabama Crimson Tide, who are taking on the University of Georgia in the College Football Playoff game.

Dunagin, like many others, traveled from out of state to the Circle City to catch the game.

Michael Scherb is an Alabama alumnus and traveled all the way from Jupiter, Florida to Indianapolis for the game. He said his friend texted him on Monday and said it was 80 degrees in Florida.

“It’s been very expensive - I'm just a die-hard fan ... it’s just been fantastic to be a part of. This amazing run [is] a dynasty that I don't think will ever be reproduced,” Scherb said.

Scherb will cheer on his Crimson Tide on Monday, while others like Debbie Vaughn will cheer on the Georgia Bulldogs. Vaughn and her son made the trip from Macon, Georgia for the game. This isn’t their first bowl game of the season.

“We were just down in Miami for the Orange Bowl a week ago,” Vaughn said.

Whether fans are rooting for Alabama or Georgia, there was something for everybody on Monday.

“I think it’s just been great to be a part of it. I really enjoyed it, love being in Indy, I just wish it wasn't so cold,” Scherb said.