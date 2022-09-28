Colts, community partners build playground at Deer Run Elementary

INDIANAPOLIS — More than 150 volunteers from the Indianapolis Colts and local partners joined together to build a new playground at Deer Run Elementary School in Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Colts players, cheerleaders and staff were on hand to work alongside volunteers from MSD Pike Township, Rebuilding Together Indianapolis and Sinclair Recreation to build

The park was built today at Deer Run Elementary School in the 5400 block of N. High School Road on the west side, is the 14th playground the Colts and community partners have come together to build.