Indianapolis begins clearing out the snow after winter storm

INDIANAPOLIS — Contractors are clearing streets in Indianapolis on Friday morning following a winter storm that dumped more than eight inches of snow on the city this week.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works said it activated contracted snowplow vendors to begin plowing residential streets.

The contractors are working to remove snow from 4,400 lane miles of smaller residential roadways beyond the 4,000 lane miles of roads maintained by Indy DPW Snow Force crews, according to a news release.

Vendors are contracted to make a single pass along each public residential street. Here is a map of Indy DPW snow plow routes, which include thoroughfares and connector streets.

People who park on the street are asked to either make sure their vehicles are hugging the curb or park in off-street locations so plows can access narrower residential streets.

The National Weather Service said a single-day record 7.3 inches of snow fell in Indianapolis on Thursday. The storm led to 81 crashes, 87 slide-offs and 242 motorist assists in the Indiana State Police Indianapolis district, according to Sgt. John Perrine.

Marion County remains under a travel advisory as of 7:30 a.m. Friday. Surrounding areas in Central Indiana remain snow-packed as Boone and Morgan counties are still under a travel warning, while Hamilton, Hancock, Hendricks, Johnson and Shelby counties are under travel watches.