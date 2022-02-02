Travel advisories, watches issued as winter storm moves through Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — Several counties have already issued a travel advisory or travel warning in Indiana as a winter storm moves through Indiana.

As of Wednesday morning in central Indiana, Hamilton County has already issued a travel warning.

Several other counties, including Tipton, Grant, Delaware and Howard, have issued a travel advisory.

The map is updated by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

What does a travel advisory mean in Indiana?

A travel advisory in Indiana is coded yellow on the travel map. This is the lowest level of a travel advisory and means routine travel and activities may be restricted in some areas due to a hazardous situation. People should use caution or avoid those areas if possible.

What does a travel watch mean in Indiana?

A travel watch in Indiana is coded orange on travel map. People should only travel for essential purposes, like work or an emergency, when a county is under a travel watch. IDHS recommends emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, governments and other organizations.

What does a travel warning mean in Indiana?

A travel warning is coded red on the travel map and is the highest travel alert. During a warning, travel may be restricted to only emergency management workers. People are asked to refrain from all travel, comply with emergency measures, and cooperate with public officials.