Watch
Weather

Actions

Travel advisories, watches issued as winter storm moves through Indiana

items.[0].image.alt
Screenshot/Indiana Department of Homeland Security
Several counties, including Hamilton County, have already issued a travel warning on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, as a winter storm moves through Indiana.
9a travel map for web.png
Posted at 9:12 AM, Feb 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-02 09:12:12-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Several counties have already issued a travel advisory or travel warning in Indiana as a winter storm moves through Indiana.

As of Wednesday morning in central Indiana, Hamilton County has already issued a travel warning.

Several other counties, including Tipton, Grant, Delaware and Howard, have issued a travel advisory.

The map is updated by the Indiana Department of Homeland Security.

MORE | Latest forecast | LIVE UPDATES: Winter storm takes aim on Central Indiana | Winter weather safety: Now is the time to prepare for a winter storm

What does a travel advisory mean in Indiana?
A travel advisory in Indiana is coded yellow on the travel map. This is the lowest level of a travel advisory and means routine travel and activities may be restricted in some areas due to a hazardous situation. People should use caution or avoid those areas if possible.

What does a travel watch mean in Indiana?
A travel watch in Indiana is coded orange on travel map. People should only travel for essential purposes, like work or an emergency, when a county is under a travel watch. IDHS recommends emergency action plans should be implemented by businesses, schools, governments and other organizations.

What does a travel warning mean in Indiana?
A travel warning is coded red on the travel map and is the highest travel alert. During a warning, travel may be restricted to only emergency management workers. People are asked to refrain from all travel, comply with emergency measures, and cooperate with public officials.

”Storm

TOP STORIES: 15 juvenile suspects are facing adult murder charges in Marion County | If approved, proposed development could close long-time Indy restaurants | Former shipping containers turning into Indianapolis hotels | Mexico seizes 380,000 boxes of Kellogg's cereal | Here's why you shouldn't put the wipers up on your car when it snows

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
2:34 PM, Dec 17, 2018