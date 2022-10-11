Watch Now
IFD working to rescue workers stuck on side of Regions Tower Monday night

Regions Rescue 2.PNG
WRTV
Regions Rescue 2.PNG
Posted at 11:10 PM, Oct 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-10 23:17:08-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency crews are conducting a rope rescue on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis.

Multiple workers are stuck on scaffolding outside of the building — multiple floors up.

This is an active scene and the story will be updated.

