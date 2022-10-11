IFD working to rescue workers stuck on side of Regions Tower Monday night

INDIANAPOLIS — Emergency crews are conducting a rope rescue on the side of the Regions Tower in downtown Indianapolis.
Multiple workers are stuck on scaffolding outside of the building — multiple floors up.
This is an active scene and the story will be updated.
