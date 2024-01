INDIANAPOLIS — As thousands come to Indianapolis for NBA All-Star weekend, IndyGo is preparing to make transportation much simpler

IndyGo will provide fare-free rides between Feb. 15-18, to celebrate festivities downtown surrounding the 73rd NBA All-Star Game.

In addition, IndyGo will offer extended services from Feb. 16-18 on high-frequency routes from the Julia M. Carson Transit Center.

The IndyGo trip planner will provide visitors will routes and timing during the festivities.