East side restaurant temporarily closed by health department after viral TikTok

INDIANAPOLIS — The Jordan's Fish and Chicken restaurant located at 42nd Street and Post Road in Indianapolis has been temporarily closed, according to a sign posted on the storefront.

The restaurant was allegedly the topic of a viral video on social media platform TikTok over the weekend. The video appears to show mice wandering inside the main area of the restaurant and food being served from containers sitting on the floor of the restaurant.

According to the person who posted the video, it was the Jordan's restaurant that is now closed by the Marion County Health Department.

This is a developing story.