Firefighter burned after falling through floor of house on fire

INDIANAPOLIS — One firefighter was taken to the hospital and two others were injured after a structure fire Saturday night.

The Indianapolis Fire Department responded to a home in the 3600 block of N Euclid Ave around 8:15 p.m.

IFD says due to the fire and because of a lack of flooring, there were multiple holes in the floor. One firefighter fell through the floor and was taken to the hospital for treatment of his burned wrists.

It is unknown whether the home was vacant or occupied, but neighbors say people go in and out of the home at all hours.

Later Saturday, IFD also put out a fire at an apartment complex.