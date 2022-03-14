Franciscan Health installs live streaming video to connect families to NICU babies

INDIANAPOLIS — Franciscan Health is now offering a new way for families and other loved ones to stay connected to their NICU baby or babies when they're not at the hospital.

Through AngelEye Health, each of the 29 NICU beds has a camera with live-streaming video and one-way audio.

Parents and other family members can log on through a secure network with a personal password so they can see their baby at any time on their phone, computer or tablet.

Lori Kraeszig, NICU manager, said in a news release that the technology will offer peace of mind to families who aren't physically present in the NICU.

Franciscan Health Indianapolis is the only Level III NICU in south central Indiana.