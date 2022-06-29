Haverty's Furniture moving into old Marsh building

INDIANAPOLIS — A former northeast side Marsh grocery store building is about to have a new tenant.

Haverty's Furniture is currently building out its space in the Clearwater Springs Shopping Center, located at 82nd Street and Allisonville Road.

A spokesperson for McCrea Property Group says ALDI will remain in the shopping center as well and this new location gives Haverty's "tremendously better visibility."

Haverty's Furniture is currently located in Castleton Commons. The store is expected to open sometime this fall.