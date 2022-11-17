Hogsett announces recipients of 2022 Community-Based Violence Prevention Partnership

INDIANAPOLIS — Today Mayor Hogsett joined Office of Public Health and Safety (OPHS) director, Lauren Rodriguez to announce the recipients of the 2022 Community-Based Violence Prevention Partnership Grant.

The annual Community-Based Violence Prevention Partnership is designed to support local community organizations and help with their capacity to develop new strategies to address violence and increase safety in communities with an increase in violent crimes.

“The three organizations we recognize today focus on the root causes of violence in Indianapolis neighborhoods,” Mayor Joe Hogsett said. “From mental and physical health to conflict resolution to better access to services—these groups are doing the work that will create a better Indianapolis for all.”

The three recipients of the grant include New Breed of Youth (New B.O.Y), Brightwood Community Center and VOICES.

Organizations were evaluated based on their ability to monitor performance, program design and their use of evidence-based practices to combat violent crimes. Site visits were also conducted to make final determinations.

This year, each of the recipients will be rewarded $100,000, a grant that is an addition to the Elevation Grant Program, a $15 million dollar investment made in partnership with The Indianapolis Foundation’s American Rescue Plan.

“The contributions of grassroots, community-facing organizations are a sincere, valuable step toward reducing and preventing violence by wrapping around our community,” OPHS Director Lauren Rodriguez said. “And we know that as this partnership continues, our collaboration will build and expand on their impactful efforts.”

“Not only are we able to extend our reach to youth in other communities with this funding,” Founder and CEO of grant recipient New B.O.Y. Mentoring, Kareem Hines said. “But we are also able to make it easier for other mentoring agencies and families to engage with New B.O.Y, in a very meaningful way. I believe our youth engagement philosophy of ‘Connection before Correction’ is the key to building transformational relationships with the youth.”

The Community Based Violence Prevention Partnership reflects Hogsett’s $150 million violence reduction plan announced in fall 2021, which includes $9 million worth of law enforcement investments, $45 million for grassroots violence prevention organizations, $30 million for mental health resources and more.