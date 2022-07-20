INDIANAPOLIS — A new substance use disorder recovery center for pregnant women and mothers is coming to Indianapolis.

On Tuesday, Mayor Joe Hogsett, Overdose Lifeline Inc., community partners and State of Indiana Executive Director of drug prevention, treatment and enforcement Douglas Huntsinger joined to announce the opening of the new facility.

The Heart Rock Justus Family Recovery Center is funded by a $675,000 Community Development Block Grant through the City of Indianapolis’ Department of Metropolitan Development.

In addition, the Indianapolis Office of Public Health and Safety has dedicated over $700,000 in federal American Rescue Plan funds towards the program. The facility will open on August 1.

“Communities across the country have seen opioid and substance use issues exacerbated by the pandemic, and the Heart Rock Justus Family Recovery Center will provide hope to those trapped in the cycles of addiction,” Hogsett said. “Through this project as well as the City’s $30 million plan to combat substance use and mental health issues, we are able to provide programming that has proven to be successful in giving mothers the tools they need to recover and thrive.”

The new facility will be located in the 4900 block of Winthrop Avenue in the Meridian-Kessler neighborhood.

The Heart Rock Justus Family Recovery Center will offer individualized recovery support for pregnant women and mothers with up to two children under the age of two years old. The center has over 5,000 square feet of living space and expects to serve 125 women annually.

Women and children can stay at the residence for up to two years, working with an assigned case manager to build individualized program plans to meet their needs. Clients will receive services such as job training, financial literacy, dedicated scholarship and tuition assistance, childcare, parenting skills development, and life skills education in an environment that is stigma-free, emphasizes safety and is guided by principles of trauma-informed care.

The center will be operated by Overdose Lifeline, Inc. with clinical support from Kaleidoscope.

“Overdose Lifeline’s purpose is to fill gaps where we see them, and that’s what Heart Rock Justus Family Recovery Center is intended to do,” Justin Phillips, founder and executive director of Overdose Lifeline, Inc. said. “We recognize that keeping families together is one of the most effective strategies to break the cycle of addiction. Through Heart Rock, pregnant women and mothers with children will have a stable foundation to successfully recover and heal from substance use disorder, together.”

“Access to safe, supportive housing for Hoosiers in recovery is a critical need, and Overdose Lifeline has once again stepped up to be a partner in our efforts to expand recovery supports,” said Douglas Huntsinger, executive director for drug prevention, treatment, and enforcement for the State of Indiana. “We appreciate Justin’s continued leadership and commitment to creating new avenues for Hoosiers with substance use disorder to receive the help they desperately need and deserve.”

Applications for the center can be found here.