I-70 westbound to reopen this weekend through north split

Posted at 10:57 AM, Jan 20, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — For a second straight weekend, a stretch of busy downtown interstate will return to normal function.

This weekend, I-70 westbound will reopen through the north split interchange. Last weekend, I-70 eastbound opened through the north split.

The Indiana Department of Transportation expects lanes to be completely reopened Sunday, but in order to do so, there will be lane restrictions and closures throughout the weekend.

The ramp from I-70 westbound to Michigan Street will close around 9 p.m. on Friday for pavement marking placement and barrier wall removal. The ramp will reopen with the flow of the interstate Sunday morning.

Lane restrictions will continue between Emerson Avenue and the north split Friday and Saturday nights — ultimately ending with the reopening of the interstate.

Drivers should also look for lane restrictions on I-70 westbound from Emerson Avenue to the North Split Friday and Saturday nights. INDOT advises people to slow down and watch for new traffic patterns.

The move means drivers will again be able to go on I-70 westbound from the east and continue through the North Split onto I-70 westbound.

INDOT still targets last spring 2023 for a complete reopening of I-65 through the north split.

