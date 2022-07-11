IMPD seeks help in finding missing Indianapolis man and kids

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in searching for a missing Indianapolis family.

Photo Provided / Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Kyle Moorman, 27, and his children Kyran Holland, 1, Kyannah Holland, 2, and Kyle Moorman II, 5, were last seen on Wednesday, July 6, at around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive.

Kyle Moorman is described as 5’10", 125 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Kyran Holland is described as 2’6”, 25 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. Kyannah Holland is described as 2’0”, 15 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. Kyle Moorman II is described as 3’7”, 40 pounds with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Kyran was last seen wearing a diaper and a striped shirt. Kyannah was last seen wearing a striped pink and blue romper.

At least one of the children is in need of medical assistance.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).