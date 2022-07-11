Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesIndianapolis Local NewsIndianapolis

Actions

IMPD seeks help in finding missing Indianapolis man and kids

Missing Indiana Family.png
Photo Provided / Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department
Kyle Moorman, 27, and his three children, 1-year-old Kyran Holland, 2-year-old Kyannah Holland and 5-year-old Kyle Moorman II are missing.<br/>
Missing Indiana Family.png
Posted at 9:19 PM, Jul 10, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-10 21:20:46-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detectives are seeking the public's help in searching for a missing Indianapolis family.

missing indiana family 2.png
Kyle Moorman, 27, and his children Kyran Holland, 1, Kyannah Holland, 2, and Kyle Moorman II, 5, were last seen on Wednesday, July 6, at around 11 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Sherman Drive.

Kyle Moorman is described as 5’10", 125 pounds, with brown hair, and hazel eyes. Kyran Holland is described as 2’6”, 25 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. Kyannah Holland is described as 2’0”, 15 pounds, with blonde hair, and blue eyes. Kyle Moorman II is described as 3’7”, 40 pounds with blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Kyran was last seen wearing a diaper and a striped shirt. Kyannah was last seen wearing a striped pink and blue romper.

At least one of the children is in need of medical assistance.

If you have information on their whereabouts, call 911, contact the IMPD Missing Persons Unit at 317-327-6160 or call Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana at 317-262-8477 or (TIPS).

TOP STORIES: Indiana gas tax increases to 61 cents per gallon | PICS: Inside Kessler Boulevard mansion | Township trustee and fire employees owe taxpayers $351K, audit reveals | Former Purdue basketball star Caleb Swanigan dies at 25 | Here's what overturning Roe v. Wade's abortion protections means for Indiana

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE