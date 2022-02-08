Watch
Indianapolis asking neighbors to report potholes

WRTV's Nikki DeMentri talks with Indy DPW about the city's effort to repair potholes.
WRTV
Posted at 10:08 PM, Feb 07, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — The City of Indianapolis is entering pothole season and the fluctuating temperatures only worsen the problem.

The Indianapolis Department of Public Works says as of Jan. 31, crews have filled more than 11,000 potholes this year. More potholes are expected to pop up during the freeze-thaw cycle Central Indiana’s experienced over the last several weeks.

Indy DPW spokesperson Hannah Scott-Carter is asking residents to report any potholes to the city. She encourages neighbors to put in service requests now rather than wait later into the winter when the backlog grows.

Scott-Carter said crews are expected to get back out filling potholes by the end of this week. Service requests on main roads are prioritized over residential streets.

Right now, crews are using cold mix asphalt to patch up potholes due to the weather.

More permanent fixes come in the form of hot mix asphalt, which is expected to resume once plants open back up at the end of the month.

