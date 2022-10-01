Watch Now
Indianapolis Colts planning "For the Boo!" Halloween party

Posted at 1:31 PM, Oct 01, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — Lucas Oil Stadium will be full of treats and family fun on Oct. 19 during the For the Boo! Halloween Party.

The Colts are hosting their first in-person Halloween party since 2019 from 5-8 p.m.

The field and concourse levels will have several activities, including Halloween games, trick-or-treating, costume contests, kids’ activities, face painting, family photo opportunities, the Play60 Zone, discounted concessions, locker room tours and more.

The party is free and open to everyone, but tickets are required. Kids must be accompanied by an adult.

Free parking will be available in the South Lot on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information or to reserve your free ticket, visit the Colts website.

