Indianapolis ice cream shop named Indiana's best by Yelp

INDIANAPOLIS — July 17 is National Ice Cream Day, and the Hoosier state is full of local ice cream shops.

To celebrate the occasion, Yelp released its list of the best ice cream in every U.S. state and Canadian province for 2022.

TeeJay's Sweet Tooth, located near 86th Street and Michigan Road in Indianapolis, took the top spot for Indiana.

TeeJay's offers donut ice cream sandwiches, milkshakes and of course ice cream scoops.

To see Yelp's full list, click here.