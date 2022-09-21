Watch Now
Indianapolis International Airport ranked best medium airport by J.D. Power

Indianapolis Airport
Tom Strattman/ASSOCIATED PRESS
FILE: The new Col. H. Weir Cook Terminal Building at the Indianapolis International Airport sits ready for passengers in Indianapolis, Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2008. The new terminal was to receive its first arriving passengers later Tuesday. (AP Photo/Tom Strattman)
Posted at 12:49 PM, Sep 21, 2022
INDIANAPOLIS — J.D. Power has rated the Indianapolis International Airport best for customer satisfaction among medium-sized airports in North America for the fifth time.

According to a press release from the Indianapolis Airport Authority, this is the third year in a row the airport has won the award.

“We hear it from travelers all the time; IND is their favorite airport – and there is a lot of care and effort from so many people that goes into delivering that kind of consistently superior customer service,” Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said in the release. “We can’t help but be proud of our frontline employees and partners who strive each day to create that experience.”

The survey looks at six things:

  1. Getting to and from the airport
  2. Check-in and baggage check
  3. Security check
  4. Terminal facilities
  5. Baggage claim
  6. Food, beverage and retail

Other airports claiming the top spot include Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport for mega airports and Tampa International Aiport for large airports.

“We strive for the Indy airport to be the epitome of Hoosier Hospitality, and that makes a profound impact on the overall traveler experience to our community,” Rodriguez said in the release.

You can learn more about the survey results here.

