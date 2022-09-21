Indianapolis International Airport ranked best medium airport by J.D. Power

INDIANAPOLIS — J.D. Power has rated the Indianapolis International Airport best for customer satisfaction among medium-sized airports in North America for the fifth time.

According to a press release from the Indianapolis Airport Authority, this is the third year in a row the airport has won the award.

“We hear it from travelers all the time; IND is their favorite airport – and there is a lot of care and effort from so many people that goes into delivering that kind of consistently superior customer service,” Mario Rodriguez, executive director of the Indianapolis Airport Authority, said in the release. “We can’t help but be proud of our frontline employees and partners who strive each day to create that experience.”

The survey looks at six things:



Getting to and from the airport Check-in and baggage check Security check Terminal facilities Baggage claim Food, beverage and retail

Other airports claiming the top spot include Minneapolis-Saint Paul International Airport for mega airports and Tampa International Aiport for large airports.

“We strive for the Indy airport to be the epitome of Hoosier Hospitality, and that makes a profound impact on the overall traveler experience to our community,” Rodriguez said in the release.

You can learn more about the survey results here.