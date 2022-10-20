Indianapolis' largest mural debuts at Indianapolis International Airport

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis' newest and largest mural now welcomes travelers and visitors outside the Indianapolis International Airport.

Transitions is a 3-D mural made of more than 300,000 colorful recyclable cups. It's also the largest mural of its kind in America.

Artist Jackie Head drew inspiration from the Indianapolis Motor Speedway and the old colorful carpet inside the previous Indianapolis International Airport terminal.

"With the Speedway being so close to the airport and such a large cultural influence on Indianapolis, I chose to use black and white sections to alternate with the sensational pops of color," Head said. "I was also hoping that the cars driving by as they head into the airport would see streaks of color on the fence and it would be similar to an experience of being at the Indianapolis [Motor] Speedway and at the Indy 500 with the cars going by."

Head spent five months on the project. The mural will be on display for at least three years.

WRTV/Paul Chiodo

The IND Arts & Culture Program features more than 22 art exhibits currently on temporary display at the Indy airport.