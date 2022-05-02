Indianapolis Le Peep restaurant damaged after two car crash

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured and a downtown Indianapolis restaurant was damaged after a two car crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois and New York Streets near Le Peep Downtown Indy.

Police on scene told WRTV one driver likely ran a red light before the crash.

WRTV has reached out to the restaurant to find out when it will reopen. Le Peep tells WRTV the downtown location is normally closed on Mondays.