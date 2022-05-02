Watch
Indianapolis Le Peep restaurant damaged after two car crash

le peep crash.jpg
WRTV Photo/Eldon Wheeler
Le Peep Downtown Indy was damaged after a car crash on May 2, 2022.
le peep crash.jpg
Posted at 11:57 AM, May 02, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-02 12:15:22-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One person was injured and a downtown Indianapolis restaurant was damaged after a two car crash early Monday morning.

The crash happened around 4 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois and New York Streets near Le Peep Downtown Indy.

Police on scene told WRTV one driver likely ran a red light before the crash.

WRTV has reached out to the restaurant to find out when it will reopen. Le Peep tells WRTV the downtown location is normally closed on Mondays.

le peep crash.PNG
A two car accident on May 2, 2022 left two drivers injured and damaged Le Peep Downtown.

