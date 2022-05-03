Watch
Indianapolis non-profit's stolen truck recovered but damaged

Provided Photos/Servant's Heart Indy
Servant's Heart of Indy says their stolen box truck was recovered on May 3, 2022. They shared these photos of what it looked like inside.
Posted at 4:39 PM, May 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-03 16:39:13-04

INDIANAPOLIS — Days after being stolen, Servant’s Heart of Indy says its newest box truck has been recovered but has major damage.

The truck was stolen Friday and was just purchased a month ago.

Early Tuesday morning, Beech Grove Police got a tip that "DeWhite" was found.

Executive Director Bill Boone says it appears someone was living inside the truck and the catalytic converter was stolen.

Servant's Heart of Indy shared these photos of their stolen box truck after it was recovered on May 3, 2022.

Rustic Root restaurant is doing a fundraiser for the organization Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Servant's Heart of Indy says 100% of the proceeds will be donated to them and Hanna's Wrecker Service will match the amount raised.

Two donors also gave $500 and $1,000 checks Tuesday to Servant's Heart.

