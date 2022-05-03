Indianapolis non-profit's stolen truck recovered but damaged

INDIANAPOLIS — Days after being stolen, Servant’s Heart of Indy says its newest box truck has been recovered but has major damage.
The truck was stolen Friday and was just purchased a month ago.
Early Tuesday morning, Beech Grove Police got a tip that "DeWhite" was found.
Executive Director Bill Boone says it appears someone was living inside the truck and the catalytic converter was stolen.
Rustic Root restaurant is doing a fundraiser for the organization Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Servant's Heart of Indy says 100% of the proceeds will be donated to them and Hanna's Wrecker Service will match the amount raised.
Two donors also gave $500 and $1,000 checks Tuesday to Servant's Heart.
TOP STORIES: Indianapolis mother dies after getting cosmetic surgery in the Dominican Republic | Family identifies young Wayne Twp. siblings killed by falling tree at campground | Move over roundabouts, a 'displaced left turn' intersection is coming to Indianapolis | Chase Bank reimburses man $12,000 he lost in scam after WRTV inquiry | Local school board president resigns after 'deeply disturbing' video