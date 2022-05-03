Indianapolis non-profit's stolen truck recovered but damaged

INDIANAPOLIS — Days after being stolen, Servant’s Heart of Indy says its newest box truck has been recovered but has major damage.

The truck was stolen Friday and was just purchased a month ago.

Early Tuesday morning, Beech Grove Police got a tip that "DeWhite" was found.

Executive Director Bill Boone says it appears someone was living inside the truck and the catalytic converter was stolen.

Provided Photos/Servant's Heart of Indy Servant's Heart of Indy shared these photos of their stolen box truck after it was recovered on May 3, 2022.

Rustic Root restaurant is doing a fundraiser for the organization Thursday from 9 a.m. - 4 p.m. Servant's Heart of Indy says 100% of the proceeds will be donated to them and Hanna's Wrecker Service will match the amount raised.

Two donors also gave $500 and $1,000 checks Tuesday to Servant's Heart.