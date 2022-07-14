Indianapolis Zoo holding naming contest for new tiger cubs

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indianapolis Zoo is asking for your help to name two of its newest residents.

In May, Amur tiger Zoya welcomed triplets — two boys and one girl.

One of the boys has been named Nicolas in honor of the Veterinary Surgeon who assisted the Zoo, but the others still need a name.

The Zoo has created a list of names for both cubs. Voting is open through July 28 at midnight. The official names will be revealed on July 29, which is also International Tiger Day.

Provided Photo/Indianapolis Zoo

Two voters will win a Family-Fun Prize Pack, which includes free tickets to the Zoo.

The cubs are scheduled to make their public debut in September.