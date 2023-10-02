Watch Now
Indicted IMPD officers booked, released from Marion County Jail

Alexander Gregory and Carl Chandler will return to court on Dec. 6
Posted at 10:13 AM, Oct 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-02 10:15:02-04

INDIANAPOLIS — The two IMPD officers indicted last week by a grand jury were in court this morning for the initial hearing.

Carl Chandler, a six-year-veteran of IMPD, and Alexander Gregory, a three-year-veteran of IMPD, were in court to be read their charges and advised of the rights.

The two officers were booked into the Marion County Jail after being placed under a $3,000 bond.

Both Chandler and Gregory signed a no contact order with Anthony Maclin.

Maclin was shot by the officers while sitting in a rental car in his grandmother's driveway.

According to an IMPD report, officers were dispatched to for reports of a suspicious vehicle in the driveway around 4 a.m. The caller, who turned out to be Maclin’s grandmother, Vicki Driver, did not know who the person was.

Upon arrival, officers found Maclin sleeping in the driver’s seat armed with a gun.

When Maclin awoke, three officers fired their service weapons a total of 30 times, striking Maclin three times, according to his attorneys.

