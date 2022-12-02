INDOT North Split timeline: Reopening delayed until at least April 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Transportation, in its latest update on the ongoing North Split project, says work could last until at least April of 2023.

The agency said Friday that it anticipates Interstate 70 could be open to traffic by early- to mid-January and Interstate 65 by the end of April.

"Reopening the North Split interchange is dependent upon a number of factors," INDOT said in a press release. Included among those factors are weather, supply chain and workforce.

The ramp from Rural Street and Keystone Avenue to westbound I-70 is expected to reopen by the end of 2022, according to the release. It will follow the reopening of the following ramps:



Delaware Street to eastbound I-70, which reopened in October

Pine Street to eastbound I-70, which reopened in early November

I-70 westbound to Michigan Street, which is open now

Collector/Distributor ramp to Michigan Street, which is open now

The Collector/Distributor ramp will open to Ohio Street and Fletcher Avenue in March or April, INDOT says.

When the Meridian and Pennsylvania streets ramp opens, it will be accessible from northbound I-65 only. Westbound I-70 will no longer have access to the ramp once the interchange is complete.

INDOT also says the following will be completed:

