Indy DPW, Mayor Hogsett outline plans to calm traffic around downtown

INDIANAPOLIS — On Monday, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and the Indianapolis Department of Public Works held a press conference to discuss growth and upgrades to local infrastructure.

Among the plans is the pursuit of two-way street conversions which aim to improve access along transit networks, navigation for motorists and safety for pedestrians.

“Indianapolis will be raising the level of investment closer to where it should have always been for a city of our size – both geographically and demographically,” Hogsett said. “Just as critically, our city will return to a mindset that elevates pedestrian and driver safety well above speed. That goal is apparent in the project we celebrate today—the two-way conversion of Fort Wayne Avenue.”

The recently completed segment of Fort Wayne Avenue is just one portion of an entire project that will reconstruct Delaware Street and remove underground streetcar tracks between Maryland and Vermont Streets.

According to a release from Indianapolis DPW, two-way conversions improve the livability of a neighborhood by significantly reducing collisions and increasing cyclist and pedestrian safety by calming traffic.

Fort Wayne Avenue is just the first of many future two-way conversion projects. In the coming years, residents will see at least three more projects on major thoroughfares including Downtown portions of College Avenue and eastern segments of both New York and Michigan streets.

During the time of change, DPW Director Dan Parker asks for patience and respect for one another on the road.

“Folks need to be cognizant of the fact that traffic patterns are going to be changing,” Parker said. “It is going to slow people down, but we need to make sure that we don’t create any head on collisions.”

These projects will be made possible by the proposed budget for 2023 — previously announced by Mayor Hogsett earlier this month.

The proposed capital improvement plan presented at the City-County Council meeting laid out $1.15 billion to be spent on reconstructing transportation and stormwater infrastructure in Marion County throughout the next five years.

This includes just less than $400 million expected to be spent in 2023. This piece of the proposed budget was unanimously given a do-pass recommendation by the Public Works Committee last Thursday for approval by the full City-County Council.

The DPW outlines more about the current project on their website.