Indy Parks Summer Day Camp registration now open for 2022

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the cold temperatures, summer will eventually come to Central Indiana — and Indy Parks will be hosting a variety of Summer Day Camps this year.

Camps will focus on arts, nature, science, sports, swimming and more.

Parents and guardians can register a child for an Indy Parks Summer Day Camp by visiting indyparks.org, contacting a camp location directly or calling the Indy Parks Customer Service Center at (317) 327-PARK. Scholarships are available.

Day Camps will be hosted at the following park sites this summer:

Broad Ripple Park: 1610 Broad Ripple Ave.

Brookside Park: 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.

Christian Park: 4200 English Ave.

Frederick Douglass Park: 1616 E. 25th St.

Eagle Creek Earth Discovery Center: 5901 Delong Rd.

Eagle Creek Ornithology Center: 6515 Delong Rd.

Ellenberger Park: 5301 Saint Clair St.

Garfield Park Arts Center: 2432 Conservatory Dr.

Garfield Park Burrello Family Center: 2345 Pagoda Dr.

Holliday Park: 6363 Spring Mill Rd.

Krannert Park (at Bel Aire Park): 2901 W. Mooresville Rd.

Rhodius Park: 1720 W. Wilkins St.

Riverside Park: 2420 N. Riverside E. Dr.

Southeastway Park: 5624 S. Carroll Rd.

Windsor Village Park: 6510 E. 25th St.



Indy Parks is now hiring for summer jobs including camp counselors, cashiers, stage technicians and food program coordinators. Applications for lifeguards will open in a few weeks. Pay starts at $12 per hour.

