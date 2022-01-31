Watch
Indy Parks Summer Day Camp registration now open for 2022

Cox, Katie
Posted at 4:21 PM, Jan 31, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-31 16:21:55-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Despite the cold temperatures, summer will eventually come to Central Indiana — and Indy Parks will be hosting a variety of Summer Day Camps this year.

Camps will focus on arts, nature, science, sports, swimming and more.

Parents and guardians can register a child for an Indy Parks Summer Day Camp by visiting indyparks.org, contacting a camp location directly or calling the Indy Parks Customer Service Center at (317) 327-PARK. Scholarships are available.

Day Camps will be hosted at the following park sites this summer:

  • Broad Ripple Park: 1610 Broad Ripple Ave.
  • Brookside Park: 3500 Brookside Parkway S. Dr.
  • Christian Park: 4200 English Ave.
  • Frederick Douglass Park: 1616 E. 25th St.
  • Eagle Creek Earth Discovery Center: 5901 Delong Rd.
  • Eagle Creek Ornithology Center: 6515 Delong Rd.
  • Ellenberger Park: 5301 Saint Clair St.
  • Garfield Park Arts Center: 2432 Conservatory Dr.
  • Garfield Park Burrello Family Center: 2345 Pagoda Dr.
  • Holliday Park: 6363 Spring Mill Rd.
  • Krannert Park (at Bel Aire Park): 2901 W. Mooresville Rd.
  • Rhodius Park: 1720 W. Wilkins St.
  • Riverside Park: 2420 N. Riverside E. Dr.
  • Southeastway Park: 5624 S. Carroll Rd.
  • Windsor Village Park: 6510 E. 25th St.

Indy Parks is now hiring for summer jobs including camp counselors, cashiers, stage technicians and food program coordinators. Applications for lifeguards will open in a few weeks. Pay starts at $12 per hour.
MORE: Apply for summer jobs at Indy Parks

