Indy Pride celebrates the women of the LGBTQ+ community with Girl Pride

INDIANAPOLIS — Indy Pride is making history this year by introducing Girl Pride, according to Indy Pride's board president, Jenny Boyts.

"This is the first year we've had a female board president, me, and the first year we've had a female executive director in the history of the organization," Boyts said. "We are bringing gender diversity to the board, to this city, and to the organization."

It was only natural for Indy Pride to host an event geared toward the women of the LGBTQ+ community, considering the history that's been made in the community. From two transgender women, Marsha P. Johnson and Sylvia Rivera creating the turning point in the fight for equality at the Stonewall Riots to lesbians caring for and fighting for gay men during the AIDS crisis.

The event was held at The Vogue Theater on Thursday night.

"This is a somewhat newer event but one that we wanted to create to make sure we have this space for girls and those that identify as girls and our non-binary family," Boyts said.

Having a safe space for all women and non-binary folk is very important for people like Matty Manning and Lillian Sagna. Manning is non-binary and said she faces a lot of transphobia, but during the event, all of her fears of judgment went away.

"It's really nice to have and really important to have a space where femme energy is present and more dominant," Manning said.

Sagna is a lesbian who's getting to experience her first pride as an out member of the LGBTQ+ community. She's happy she gets to experience some of it with people she can identify with.

"It's nice to be surrounded by people who love us whether we know each other or not," Sagna said. "I'm finding my community."

Boyts said Girl Pride will more than likely become an Indy Pride staple for years to come.