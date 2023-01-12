Indy residents say 'enough is enough' after more cars drive, park on the Monon Trail

INDIANAPOLIS — It’s posted clear as day: NO MOTORIZED VEHICLES.

The signs are located at entrances to the Monon Trail all across Indianapolis, but that’s not stopping cars from driving and parking there.

“I’m fearful because it’s very dangerous because only pedestrians and bicyclists are supposed to be on here and it’s not built like a normal road," Riley Choe said.

Heading to the grocery store, commuting to work or just taking in nature, Choe is on the trail every day.

“It’s a way to hide away from the city and it’s just a good place to relax," the 18-year-old said. “We’re always stuck in traffic all the time. I wish I could just get out of my car and walk down the street, so [the] Monon Trail helps me do that.”

This week, two different cars in two different locations were spotted on the trail.

These are not isolated incidents.

Cyclist Jarron Burdine estimates that over the past year and a half, he’s seen 15 to 20 photos of tire marks, parked cars or vehicles driving on the trail.

“It leads me to believe that people are just being selfish and thinking that it’s not that long and I can do this, it’s not a big deal. This stuff is not built for vehicles. You’re going to destroy it. You’re going to hurt people," Burdine said.

It's an issue WRTV has been reporting on since 2020.

Burdine created the Twitter account Indy Bike Lane Defense as a way of keeping track these violations across Indianapolis.

“We’re just trying to document every nook and cranny of the city and show 'em how unsafe it is," he said.

Indy DPW tells WRTV they’re aware of the issue and are looking into potential solutions.

You can read the full statement here:

"Indy DPW’s crews and Trail Maintenance Team continue to dedicate efforts to ensuring public safety on trails, including coordinating with IMPD and City officials to enforce trail ordinances.

Indy DPW engineers are currently assessing the best options for discouraging motorists from driving on the Monon, while considering the need for maintenance and the safety of trail users.

Residents should be reminded that driving on trails is illegal, and should obey posted signage at trail intersections stating that vehicles are not permitted."

WRTV also reached out to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department to ask for numbers and data involving cars on the Monon Trail.

A spokesperson tells WRTV they do not have those numbers because the call would not be able to be searched as 'Monon Trail' — an address would have to be attached and there are too many variables to search.