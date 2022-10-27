Indy wins another award for success hosting large events

INDIANAPOLIS — The city of Indianapolis is celebrating again after winning yet another award for its success in hosting large-scale events.

The 2022 College Football Playoff National Championship has been named Best Collegiate Event of 2022 by SportsTravel Magazine.

“We are proud this event created a lasting, positive impact on our community and excited that it now leaves behind a legacy in the sports events industry as well,” said Susan Baughman, president of the Indianapolis Host Committee. “It’s an honor to receive the SportsTravel award and further confirms Indy’s ability to put on world-class sporting events that create memorable fan experiences for visitors and residents alike.”

SportsTravel added the following note as their reasons for picking Indianapolis.

"This was the first time the game was held in a cold-weather city and Indianapolis went all out to not only make it an incredible experience for fans, but also to spread a lasting impact around the community as Georgia ended up champions by beating SEC rival Alabama."