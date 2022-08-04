IndyHumane offering free core vaccines for life for adopted pets

INDIANAPOLIS — Animals adopted from IndyHumane can now receive select core vaccinations for life at IndyHumane’s vaccine clinics.

“As part of our continued commitment to caring for the animals of central Indiana, IndyHumane is proud to now offer free core vaccines for life to animals adopted from our shelter,” Donna Casamento, IndyHumane’s CEO said.

Core vaccines include rabies, DAPPV for dogs and FVRCP for cats. DAPPv includes distemper, adenovirus, hepatitis, parainfluenza and parvovirus protection for dogs. FVRCP includes Rhinotracheitis, calicivirus and panleukopenia protection for cats.

Dogs and cats adopted from August 1, 2022, onward qualify for these free vaccines.

“It’s been a rough year for parvovirus,” IndyHumane’s Director of Shelter Medicine, Dr. Liz Rose said. “Not only have we seen an increased number of puppies come into our shelter with parvo, but also a rise in the number of adult dogs with parvo. This means more owners are not completing the puppy vaccination series or not vaccinating their dogs at all.”

Canine parvovirus, or parvo, is a highly contagious virus that can be deadly to dogs. Puppies are most susceptible to this disease until they are fully vaccinated at 16 weeks.

According to IndyHumane, they have seen more than 50 cases of parvo so far this year and is one of the few places in the area that can care for this dangerous disease.

To learn more visit http://indyhumane.org/.