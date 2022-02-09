IndyHumane participating in Puppy Bowl

INDIANAPOLIS — If football isn't your thing but adorable furballs are, you're in luck — IndyHumane is participating in this Sunday's Puppy Bowl.

IndyHumane is one of 67 organizations participating in this year's event and the only one from Indiana. Puppies from 33 states will be playing football.

The Puppy Bowl will air on Animal Planet and Discovery+ at 2 p.m. Eastern on Sunday, February 13. Snoop Dogg and Martha Stewart are hosting.

David Horth, CEO of IndyHumane, says the organization is honored to be a part of the Puppy Bowl and hope those wanting to adopt a pet will check out IndyHumane.